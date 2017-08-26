Moonlight Angels To Host An “Angels Paint & Wine Party”

The Moonlight Angels Auxiliary will host a paint & wine party on Friday, September 15th 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Social hour 6:00 to 7:00 pm. I ncludes six wine samplers, hors d’ oeuvres, water, and non-alcoholic beverages. RSVP: 760-724-2574. Room for only 50 artists. Benefiting Moonlight Cultural Foundation.

Artistic Instructor Janet Dunn will instruct attendees. Where: 2 Planks Vineyards, 2379 La Mirada Dr., Vista

2 Planks Vineyards, 2379 La Mirada Dr., Vista Cost: $45

