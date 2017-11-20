Moonlight Angels Holiday Luncheon Set for December 7

Cindy Tyler… With the theme “Silver Bells,” the Moonlight Angels are gearing up for their annual Holiday Luncheon set for Thursday, December 7 at the El Camino Country Club. This is the final event of the Angel’s 25th anniversary celebration recognizing the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary’s quarter century of volunteer service and fundraising for Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre.

The luncheon, headed by chairman Claudia LaBarge, will feature opportunity drawings for prizes such as a Christmas tree, a gift card wreath, and orchestra seats to future Moonlight events, as well as special performances by members of the Moonlight Youth Theatre Holiday Show Choir and soloist Andrew Amescua. The cost for the luncheon is $35 per person, and reservations must be made by December 2 by calling Carol Lightner at 760 734-4444.

The Holiday Luncheon is one of many fundraisers held by the Angels each year. Their biggest fundraiser is the opportunity tickets project during the summer season at the Moonlight, which involved 200 volunteers and raised more than $50,000 for the Moonlight Cultural Foundation this summer. Other events include a Spring Luncheon, a Game Day, various theater trips, and other fun events such as their recent wine and paint party.

In January, the Angels will visit Vista’s Broadway Theater for “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Reservations for this January 21 event are taken by Sandi Graham at 760 630-6123. The cost is $30, which includes a reception at 5:00 followed by the performance at 6:00.

The Angels welcome new members and are always happy to answer questions about their organization and activities. For more information, contact Moonlight Angels Committee Chair Becky Kwock at beckwock@aol.com.