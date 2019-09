Vista, CA — Moonlight Angels Game Day on Sunday, October 27th 2:30 to 5 pm. Game Day will be held at Rancho Carlsbad Community Clubhouse 5200 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA. Games include Bunco, Hand & Foot, and Pay to Play Dart Game. The theme is Halloween and the cost is $25 per person.

Price includes appetizers, desserts, sweet treats, wine, coffee, tea and water.

RSVP by October 20th. REGISTER ONLINE HERE

Moonlight Cultural Foundation | P. O. Box 2497, Vista, CA 92085