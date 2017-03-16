Moonlight Angels Auxiliary Presents $41,500 To Moonlight Cultural Foundation

Funds donated to support arts education and the foundation’s arts-related programs in North County, including Moonlight Stage Productions and

Moonlight Youth Theatre

Vista, CA – March 2017 – On Thursday, March 9, 2017, the Moonlight Angels Auxiliary presented a check to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation for $41,597.42 as a result of the auxiliary’s fundraising efforts in 2016. The Moonlight Angels 2016 Co-Presidents Barbara Meech and Becky Kwock presented the check to Moonlight Cultural Foundation CEO, Toria Watson, and 2017 Co-President, Jeff Pashby who is managing shareholder at The Lund Team, Inc.

The funds directly benefit Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s arts programs, including the City of Vista’s award-winning community treasure Moonlight Stage Productions and Moonlight Youth Theatre with the mission to keep theatre arts thriving in Southern California.

Established in 1992, Moonlight Angels Auxiliary consists of more than 300 members. The auxiliary will also host its 25th Anniversary Spring Luncheon at the Vista Valley Country Club on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s programs and grantee organizations. Guests will enjoy entertainment to honor the “Past, Present and Future” of the Moonlight, and will have the opportunity to raise funds through silent and live auctions and opportunity drawings for gift baskets.

For luncheon tickets and more information on how to support the Moonlight Cultural Foundation, visit moonlightfoundation.com

ABOUT MOONLIGHT CULTURAL FOUNDATION …Moonlight Cultural Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was formed in 1974 and is the fundraising arm as well as the producing partner for Moonlight Stage Productions. In addition to providing funds for Moonlight Stage Productions, the Foundation plans and presents the Moonlight Youth Theater education program and also supports educational and community arts outreach programs. Community and financial support is essential to our mission to promote culture and diversity through theatre that unites the community. With financial, marketing, and program support from the Foundation, Moonlight Stage Productions is now regarded as one of Southern California’s most professional and mature arts institutions.

Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s sponsors include: Muriel & Hans Schiff, Forte For Children, Datron World Communications, Issa Family Foundation, Modern Builders Supply, Vista Valley Country Club, Gardenology, Cox, Scripps, Pacific Marine Credit Union, Atlantic & Pacific Management, ArtBeat on MainStreet, and Scatena Daniels Communications.