Moonlight Amphitheatre Presents Rhythmic Circus

The first Moonlight Amphitheatre performance of the year is right around the corner, and coming on April 7 is the national touring company RHYTHMIC CIRCUS bringing its rapid-fire tap-dancing spectacular FEET DON’T FAIL ME NOW. This production is perfect family entertainment, and with kids’ tickets just $10 for any seat, this is a great opportunity to experience a Family Night out at The Moonlight. Order tickets atvistixonline.com, or call 760.724.2110.
Rhythmic Circus
