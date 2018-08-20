Moonlight Amphitheatre Brings Classic Tale To Life In An Impressive Way

TR Robertson — Vista, CA .. Moonlight Stage Productions has done it again. A superb cast, innovative theatrical presentations, a wonderfully designed set and an enchanting, melancholy, complex love story sets the stage for the third musical of the 2018 summer season with the presentation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”.

The story for the musical is based on Victor Hugo’s novel of the same name, written in 1831, using songs taken from the 1996 Disney animated movie. For the musical, music is by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and the story line for “Hunchback” is from a book by Peter Parnell, using Hugo’s novel for the story.

The musical had an unusual beginning, premiering in 1999 in Berlin, Germany, called “Der Glockner von Notre Dame” (“The Bellringer of Notre Dame”). Produced by Walt Disney Theatrical, this musical would run for three years and be the first musical the company produced outside of the U.S. In the United States, the musical would debut at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2014 and then open in March 2015 at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey. The musical closed in April 2015 without an opening on Broadway.

Photos by Ken Jacques and Adriana Zuniga

Under the direction of Moonlight’s Producing Artistic Director, Steven Glaudini, the presentation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will give the audience a feeling they are indeed in the beautiful Cathedral of Notre Dame, watching this complex and emotionally draining love story unfold. An incredibly designed set by Stephen Gifford, with massive bells that descend from above, perfectly designed costumes by Janet Swenson with wigs by Peter Herman, and effective lighting by Jean-Yves Tessier, all add to the atmosphere that for a few hours we are in 15th Century Paris. At the start of the musical, and at several other times in the musical, a unique screen appears presenting productions of realistic looks at the cathedral and memorable moments in the story. The Projection Design is by Timothy Babb.

The musical uses a choir, always seen on the set, and Glaudini has selected 11 men and 11 women, singing in a raised portion of the cathedral set on opposite sides from one another. The choir’s song at the beginning of Act II, “Entr’acte”, majestically echoes through the amphitheatre and sends chills through the audience.

As with any successful and entertaining stage production, the key to what the audience will see and like on stage is a cast that has that “wow” factor. A cast that the audience feels perfectly fits the role for which they were cast. Such is the case for this Moonlight production.

Playing the love struck, deformed bellringer Quasimodo is David Burnham. This award winning, Broadway actor is appearing for the first time at Moonlight and brings to the role of Quasimodo an innocent, childlike presentation. We empathize with his struggles as he sings “Out There” and “Heaven’s Light” and you wish his world was different. His interactions with the cleverly designed “human gargoyles” is wonderfully staged. His innocence is in direct contrast to the manipulative, dark, lustful Catholic Priest Dom Claude Frollo, played to menacing perfection by San Diego veteran actor Lance Arthur Smith. Smith was seen recently on the Moonlight Stage in the one evening presentation of “1776”. Smith’s deep baritone voice rings out in “Sanctuary” and “Hellfire”. Smith’s performance brings out a round of boos at the curtain call, once again not because his performance was bad, but because his performance convinced us he was wonderfully bad.

The third “love” interest of the Gypsy woman Esmeralda is the seemingly lost soldier, Captain Phoebus de Martin, played by Patrick Cummings. Phoebus is caught between his sense of duty to the church and his starry eyed love for the Gypsy woman. This will have a final moment as they sing together, “Someday”. The final piece to this emotional love quadrangle is the Gypsy woman Esmeralda, played by Moonlight veteran Janaya Mahealani Jones. Ms. Jones has played in numerous Southern California and San Diego County productions. She presents Esmeralda with both a sexually appealing and a lovingly caring personality. She teases the men around her and shows compassion for the deformed bellringer. Jones stands out both vocally and with energetic dancing in “Rhythm of the Tambourine” and “God Help the Outcasts”. Acting as both a story teller and as the “King of the Gypsies” is Moonlight favorite Richard Bermudez. A stage veteran, Bermudez is perfect for Clopin, the Gypsy King. His baritone voice is complementary to all of the performers he sings with on stage, especially in “Topsy Turvy”, “Tavern Song” and the colorfully staged “The Court of Miracles”.

The musical is not known for the dance routines on stage, but those that are staged are very entertaining as choreographed by Roger Castellano. The large 15 member “Hunchback” orchestra is once again directed by veteran Elan McMahan, directing her 54th production as Musical Director at Moonlight.

Once again, Moonlight challenges audiences with a musical selection that will ask you to experience a production that will leave you a little emotionally drained and a musical that is a little darker than most. There is definitely enough in the musical to make you smile and the performances on the Moonlight Stage are some of the best Moonlight has presented and the presentation is one of Moonlights most interesting.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” will be on stage until September 1st. Tickets are available at VisTix (760-724-2110) or online at www.moonlightstage.com. The Luna Café at the Moonlight provides pre-theatre meals. For information and reservations go to www.lunacafevista.com