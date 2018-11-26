Moonlight Amphitheatre – Announcing Our 2019 Season of CLUBM

ANNOUNCING OUR 2019 SEASON OF CLUBM at The Moonlight Amphitheatre!

AN EVENING WITH LORNA LUFT

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Doors Open 6:00 pm

Performance 7:30 pm

Dinner Seating (three-course dinner, cash bar)

Tickets $85

Lorna Luft’s acclaimed career has encompassed virtually every arena of entertainment. A celebrated live performer, stage, film and television actress, bestselling author, recording artist, Emmy-nominated producer, and humanitarian – she continues to triumph in every medium with critics labeling her one of the most versatile and exciting artists on stage today. The daughter of legendary entertainer Judy Garland and producer Sidney Luft, music and entertainment have always been integral parts of her life. Join Lorna as she shares favorites from the Great American Songbook, some of them made famous by her mother and film legend, Judy Garland, as well as stories from Hollywood, Broadway, and beyond as only she can tell them.

KISS AND TELL

Friday, February 1, 2019

Doors Open 6:30 pm

Performance 7:30 pm

Lounge Seating (cash bar)

Tickets $30

Start the season of love out right with some of Moonlight and San Diego’s favorite real-life musical theatre couples! Kiss and Tell is an evening of story and song celebrating life and love in the business of theatre. Delight in the evening as couples share songs from musical theatre and beyond that are meaningful to their journeys. Plus, get the inside scoop on what it is like to work onstage and off with your partner.

SPENCER DAY: THE LOOK OF LOVE

Saturday, February 16, 2019

Doors Open 6:30 pm

Performance 7:30 pm

Pub Seating (reserved table seating, tray passed appetizers for $60, reserved seating only for $30; cash bar).

Tickets: $60/$30

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Spencer’s new show, The Look Of Love, as he explores love gone right, love gone wrong and, of course, love that’s fit for song. This versatile show features original compositions, and inventive takes on new standards from the Cardigans, as well as classics like Cole Porter and Burt Bacharach. Spencer and his jazz combo are sure to get even the most cynical romantics in the mood.

DAVID BURNHAM: MOSTLY BROADWAY

Saturday, March 2, 2019

Doors Open 6:30 pm

Performance 7:30 pm

Pub Seating (reserved table seating, tray passed appetizers for $60, reserved seating only for $30; cash bar).

Tickets: $60/$30

After his triumphant performance in the title role of Moonlight Stage Productions’ 2018 hit The Hunchback of Notre Dame, David Burnham brings his acclaimed one-man show, Mostly Broadway, to ClubM. The star of Broadway’s Wicked, The Light in the Piazza, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, David will take you on a musical journey with songs and tales from the Great White Way and beyond. “Broadway star David Burnham unleashes a strong, confident baritone that soars into the tenor range. Burnham gives a joyously electric performance,” raved the San Francisco Chronicle.

