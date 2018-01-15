Moonlight Amphitheatre Announces Spring Events

Highlighted by the San Diego Symphony Performing “Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams” on March 24, 201

Other Events Include Betamaxx, Classic Albums Live, and Family Movie Night featuring The Princess Bride Tickets go on sale Tues., Jan. 16 at Noon

Vista, CA (January 2018) – The Moonlight Amphitheatre announced its spring event calendar offering concerts and family-friendly entertainment March through May. The calendar is highlighted by the return of the San Diego Symphony to the Moonlight Amphitheatre performing the iconic film music of Oscar-winning composer John Williams on Sat., March 24, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. “Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: The Music of John Williams features famous excerpts from Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Superman, Jurassic Park, E.T., and more. The conductor for this concert will be announced.

“It has been several years since the renowned San Diego Symphony has appeared at the Moonlight, and we are so pleased to have the orchestra back performing music by the greatest soundtrack wizard of our time, John Williams,” said Moonlight Managing Director Colleen Kollar Smith. “The San Diego Symphony has a long history of performing the music of John Williams and we can’t wait to open our concert series with the full orchestra playing this brilliant music.”

Martha Gilmer, the San Diego Symphony’s CEO, said, “The music of John Williams is a particular specialty of the San Diego Symphony. We are so honored to have been selected over the years to perform John Williams’ music both as part of Comic Con and conducted by Mr. Williams himself. It is our great pleasure to present the full orchestra in Vista as part of the Moonlight Amphitheatre’s presenting series, and we hope to return time and again.”

As with all Moonlight Presents events, look forward to pre-concert interactive entertainment including geeky-themed contests and activities. “Cosplay is welcomed and encouraged,” said Kollar Smith.

In April, BETAMAXX returns to the Moonlight on Fri., April 13 for an 80s themed prom night featuring everyone’s favorite hits of the decade. The audience will be treated to hits by Aha!, Banana Rama, Bon Jovi, and more. Pre-concert entertainment includes 80s trivia, prom pictures, and the crowning of a prom queen and king! On Sat., April 14, the Moonlight features family movie night with “The Princess Bride” on the big screen. Comedy, adventure, romance and fantasy highlight the popular 1987 film that stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Fred Savage, Robin Wright, and Andre the Giant among others.

Classic Albums Live comes to the Moonlight Amphitheatre for a weekend of concerts in May. Classic Albums Live takes classic rock albums, recreates them, and performs them note-for-note, cut-by-cut live on stage. This concert is the perfect destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest rock hits performed live. On Fri., May 18, Classic Albums Live performs The Beatles Abbey Road. On Sat., May 19, audiences will experience Led Zeppelin II.

Tickets for all concerts will go on sale Tues., Jan. 16 at Noon by phone at (760) 724-2110, online at moonlightstage.com, and in person at VisTix, located at 200 Civic Center Drive in Vista.

Moonlight Presents is a cultural arts program of the City of Vista offering year-round programming outside of the summer series of Broadway musicals produced by Moonlight Stage Productions. The Moonlight Presents series is sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s. Fall and winter 2018 offerings will be announced in March.

Rebels, Raiders, and Supermen: the Music of John Williams San Diego Symphony – conductor to be announced

Sat., March 24, 2018 Gates open at 6:00 p.m.- Curtain at 7:30 p.m. – Tickets: $22 – $57

Betamaxx Fri., April 13, 2018 – Gates open at 6:00 p.m. – Curtain at 7:30 p.m. – Tickets: $15 – $40

The Princess Bride – Sat., April 14, 2018 – Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Curtain at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $5 – $10

Classic Albums Live: The Beatles Abbey Road – Fri., May 18, 2018 – Gates open at 6:00 p.m. – Curtain at 7:30 p.m. – Tickets: $15 – $40

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II – Sat., May 19, 2018 – Gates open at 6:00 p.m. – Curtain at 7:30 p.m. – Tickets: $15 – $40

Moonlight Amphitheatre 1250 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista- Phone: (760) 724-2110 Web: moonlightstage.com