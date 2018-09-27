Montreal Guitar Trio and California Guitar Trio Combine on One Stage

Escondido, Ca. – September 2018 – Guitar phenomes, Montreal Guitar Trio and California Guitar Trio join forces at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Thursday, October 4, 2018 starting at 7:30pm.

MG3+CGT features six virtuoso guitarists from Montreal Guitar Trio (MG3) and California Guitar Trio (CGT). Representing four countries (Japan, Canada, Belgium, and US), they fuse over 40 years of combined performing experience into one unique six-by-6-string ‘phenomensemble’.

CGT’s steel stringed-guitars blend naturally with MG3’s nylon-stringed guitars, as each trio’s fret boards chase the others’ original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz and classical music.

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/styx/

