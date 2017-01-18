Loading...
Molly Ringwald At Moonlights Club M Saturday

Tickets are still available for the matinee performance 

On Broadway, audiences embraced her as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, as well as in Enchanted April and Modern Orthodox. Off-Broadway, she received rave notices for her work in Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick… BOOM! and Paula Vogel’s How I Learned to Drive. Recently, she toured the country as Charity Hope Valentine in the Broadway National Tour of Sweet Charity. But what many people may not realize is that this Broadway leading lady has a bona fide classic jazz background: her father is blind jazz pianist Bob Ringwald. Recognized as an icon of the 80’s with breakout performances in Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink, Molly Ringwald will share her sultry pipes in a concert featuring great jazz standards

