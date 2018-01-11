Modern Latinx Classic Cloud Tectonics opens at New Village Arts

CARLSBAD, CA. January 4, 2018 – New Village Arts Theatre is excited to announce CLOUD TECTONICS by Obie Award-winning playwright José Rivera, directed by acclaimed writer and artist Herbert Sigüenza.

CLOUD TECTONICS is an apocalyptic love story. When Aníbal de la Luna meets pregnant Celestina del Sol at a rainy bus stop in Los Angeles, he offers her shelter for the night. As the two get to know each other, they realize that time and love don’t always behave quite how they should. This modern masterpiece is a love story that transcends time and space, examining how elemental forces shape who we become. Herbert Sigüenza directs in his New Village Arts debut. Sigüenza is the Playwright in Residence for San Diego Repertory Theatre, and a founding member of the performance group CULTURE CLASH, the most-produced Latino theatre troupe in the United States. An accomplished playwright, writer, and performer, Sigüenza was recently featured in the voice cast for Pixar’s Golden Globe-winning COCO. NVA will also showcase Sigüenza’s visual art as part of its Foundry Artist Studios during the run of CLOUD TECTONICS.

New Village Arts’ Associate Artistic Director, Nadia Guevara, stars as Celestina del Sol. Guevara has recently been featured in THE SECRET GARDEN and BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at NVA. She is joined by two actors making their NVA debuts: Jose Vicente is playing Aníbal de la Luna, and Javier Guerrero plays Nelson de la Luna. The creative ensemble includes Kymberli Skye (Stage Manager), Carmen Amon (Costume Designer), Paul Canaletti (Lighting Designer), Christopher Scott Murillo (Scenic Designer), Mark Spiro (Composer and Sound Designer), and Michelle Stann (Properties Designer).

CLOUD TECTONICS is the first mainstage season production of NVA’s new Teatro Pueblo Nuevo initiative, a new community outreach program celebrating biculturalism and bilingualism in Carlsbad and North County San Diego. The production will feature a number of community events and activities centered around our Spanish-speaking communities, celebrating Latinx culture and heritage.

CLOUD TECTONICS is sponsored by the City of Carlsbad Cultural Arts Office.

CLOUD TECTONICS at New Village Arts – Runs: January 26 – February 25, 2018

Showtimes: Thursday/Friday/Saturday: 8pm. Saturday Matinee: 3pm. Sunday Matinee: 2pm. Please visit www.newvillagearts.org for exact dates and showtimes.

Tickets: $33 – $36, with discounts available for Seniors, Students, and Active Military. Tickets can be purchased in person at New Village Arts (2787 State Street, Carlsbad, CA), online at www.newvillagearts.org, or via phone at 760.433.3245

Summary: When Aníbal de la Luna meets pregnant Celestina del Sol at a rainy bus stop in Los Angeles, he offers her shelter for the night. As the two get to know each other, they realize that time and love don’t always behave quite how they should. This masterpiece of magic realism explores how the elemental forces shape who we become, and it will be directed by one of the most influential Latinx theatre-makers in America, Culture Clash co-founder Herbert Sigüenza.

CLOUD TECTONICS is a part of NVA’s new bilingual Teatro Pueblo Nuevo initiative, and will include many surround events celebrating our Latinx community.

CLOUD TECTONICS es parte de la nueva iniciativa bilingüe, Teatro Pueblo Nuevo, en NVA que incluirá muchos eventos que celebran nuestra comunidad Latinx.

CAST:

Aníbal de la Luna: Jose Vicente • Nelson de la Luna: Javier Guerrero • Celestina del Sol: Nadia Guevara

Mark your calendars for Season Seventeen:

2018: Cloud Tectonics: Feb 3 – Feb 25 | Men on Boats: March 31 – April 22 | Avenue Q: May 26 – July 2

For tickets: www.newvillagearts.org or call 760.433.3245