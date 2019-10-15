MOC Pup Tent #40 19th Annual Golf Tournament

The 19th Annual Golf Tournament is coming up. Get ready for a great time at Emerald Isle Golf Course on November 2nd. You can sign up as an individual or sign up your own team. RSVP Deadline October 23rd.

There are sign up sheets at the Post, 1234 South Santa Fe, Vista and at Emerald Isle, 660 S El Camino Real, Oceanside. For more information you can contact either place or get in touch with Terry Moxley at (619) 200-0982.

Great time and fantastic prizes. FORE!