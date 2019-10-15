The 19th Annual Golf Tournament is coming up. Get ready for a great time at Emerald Isle Golf Course on November 2nd. You can sign up as an individual or sign up your own team. RSVP Deadline October 23rd.
There are sign up sheets at the Post, 1234 South Santa Fe, Vista and at Emerald Isle, 660 S El Camino Real, Oceanside. For more information you can contact either place or get in touch with Terry Moxley at (619) 200-0982.
Great time and fantastic prizes. FORE!
MOC Pup Tent #40 19th Annual Golf Tournament
The 19th Annual Golf Tournament is coming up. Get ready for a great time at Emerald Isle Golf Course on November 2nd. You can sign up as an individual or sign up your own team. RSVP Deadline October 23rd.
Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!
- Published: 46 mins ago on October 14, 2019
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: October 14, 2019 @ 8:43 pm
- Filed Under: Local
NEXT ARTICLE →
Vista Fire Station Open House
← PREVIOUS ARTICLE
Local Experts Address Latest Trends & Tips Preventing Youth Substance Use