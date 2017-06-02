MLB North County

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer -Former Palomar Comet James Hoyt made an appearance in the Houston Astros 17-6 win over the Minnesota Twins as he pitched 1 2/3 of an inning, gave up 3 hits 2 runs that were earned along with 2 strikeouts and gave up 1 home run.

In the Seattle Mariners 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies, former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance as he pitched 1 inning and gave up 1 hit. On the other side former Rancho Buena Vista product Tony Wolters with the bat as he went 2 for 3 with 2 hits in the ballgame.