MLB North County Highlights

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Lakewood Blue Claws by a 5-1 score. Former LaCosta Canyon product Mickey Moniak went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Former Fallbrook High product Mike Leake has lost his second ballgame in a row as his won/loss record goes to 5-5 as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds by a 5-2 score. Mike Leake in the game pitched 5 innings, gave up 10 hits 3 runs 2 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Chicago Cubs by a 4-1 score. Former Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and scored one of the Rockies runs.