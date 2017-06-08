Loading...
MLB North County Highlights

By   /  June 8, 2017  /  No Comments

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Kannapolis Intimidators defeated the Lakewood Blue Claws by a 5-1 score.  Former LaCosta Canyon product Mickey Moniak went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Former Fallbrook High product Mike Leake has lost his second ballgame in a row as his won/loss record goes to 5-5 as they were defeated by the Cincinnati Reds by a 5-2 score.  Mike Leake in the game pitched 5 innings, gave up 10 hits 3 runs 2 earned 2 walks and 5 strikeouts.
The Colorado Rockies defeated the Chicago Cubs by a 4-1 score.  Former Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and scored one of the Rockies runs.
