MLB North County Highlights

April 30, 2018

Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar product Tony Wolters went 0 for 3 batting as the Colorado Rockies were defeated by the Miami Marlins by a 3-0 score.

Former Vista High Alum Trevor Cahill pitched for the Oakland A’s as they played the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park in Houston Texas.  The former Panther is 1-1 on the season as he pitched 6.2 innings gave up 4 hits 4 runs 3 earned 1 walk and 5 strikeouts.
Former University of San Diego Torero Kris Bryant went 0 for 4 for the Chicago Cubs as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers by a 2-0 score.
