Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  MLB North County Highlights

MLB North County Highlights

By   /  June 26, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Willauer-Contributing Writer– The Dodgers of Los Angeles defeated the Colorado Rockies by a 12-6 score.  Former Palomar Comet and Rancho Buena Vista performer Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI in the ballgame.

The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners by a 8-2 score.  Former Palomar Star Nick Vincent pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up a walk.
Former Fallbrook High product Mike Leake pitched 6 innings gave up 6 hits 4 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 2 strikeouts but didn’t get the win as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on June 26, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 26, 2017 @ 10:33 am
  • Filed Under: Sports
  • Tagged With:

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Athletes MLB 6-22-17

Read More →