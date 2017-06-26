MLB North County Highlights

David Willauer-Contributing Writer– The Dodgers of Los Angeles defeated the Colorado Rockies by a 12-6 score. Former Palomar Comet and Rancho Buena Vista performer Tony Wolters went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI in the ballgame.

The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners by a 8-2 score. Former Palomar Star Nick Vincent pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up a walk.

Former Fallbrook High product Mike Leake pitched 6 innings gave up 6 hits 4 runs 3 earned 2 walks and 2 strikeouts but didn’t get the win as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4.