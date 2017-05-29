MLB North county Athletes

Former Palomar Comet and current Chicago White Sox baseball player Tyler Saladino has been placed on the 10 day disabled list due to a back problem.

Former Palomar Comet product James Hoyt currently pitching for the Houston Astros made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1.1 inning gave up 1 hit and recorded 2 strikeouts.

In the Colorado Rockies defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals by a 3-0 score, former Rancho Buena Vista product Tony Wolters made an appearance in the ballgame as a pinch hitter for teammate Ryan Hannigan came up and walked.