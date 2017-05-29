MLB North county Athletes

Former Palomar Comet and current Chicago White Sox baseball player Tyler Saladino has been placed on the 10 day disabled list due to a back problem.
Former Palomar Comet product James Hoyt currently pitching for the Houston Astros made an appearance in relief as he pitched 1.1 inning gave up 1 hit and recorded 2 strikeouts.
In the Colorado Rockies defeat at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals by a 3-0 score, former Rancho Buena Vista product Tony Wolters made an appearance in the ballgame as a pinch hitter for teammate Ryan Hannigan came up and walked.
Former Palomar Comet Nick Vincent made an appearance in relief vs. the Boston Red Sox in which the Mariners won by a 5-0 score, pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up 1 hit.
Former Rancho Buena Vista Product Tony Wolters made an appearance for the Colorado Rockies as catcher and with the bat he went 1 for 4 with 2 rbi’s to pace the Colorado Rockies to an 8-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.