MLB, NFL, College North County Highlights

David Willauer– Each week former North County athletes participate in different college and professional sports.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino came in as a pinch hitter for Lorenzo Cain and lined out in the 7th as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Detroit Tigers 11-0. Milwaukee Brewers will be playing at Wrigley Field to play the Chicago Cubs on 10-1-18.

NFL Highlights

Former Vista Panther and Michigan Wolverine Leon Hall registered 2 solo tackles for the Oakland Raiders as they defeated the Cleveland Browns 45-42 in overtime.

Former Lacosta Canyon Maverick Kenny Stills had 3 receptions for 40 yards for the Miami Dolphins as they fell to the New England Patriots 38-7.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Brigham Young Cougar alum Fred Warner led the 49ers with 4 solo tackles and 6 assists for a total of 10 tackles as they fell to the Los Angeles Chargers by a 29-27 score.

College Football (Junior College and Pac 12)

Former El Camino Wildcat Eric Wilson registered 2 solo tackles and 1 assist for a total of 3 tackles for Riverside CC as they improve to 4-1 and defeat San Diego Mesa 49-21

Former Oceanside High alum Isaia Pao Pao registered 1 solo and 1 assist for a total of 2 tackles for Riverside Community College.

Former Oceanside High alum Elijah Holder led the Stanford Cardinals with 8 solo tackles and 2 assists with 10 tackles as they were defeated by the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 38-17.

Former San Marcos Knight alum Terrell Burgess 1 solo tackle for the Utes of Utah in their 28-24 defeat of Washington State.

Former Oceanside Pirate alum Jordan Miller recorded 2 solo tackles and 2 assists for a total of 4 tackles for the Washington Huskies as they defeated the Cougars of Brigham Young 35-7.

Former Mission Hills and brother of San Francisco 49er Fred Warner, Troy Warner had 2 solo tackles and 3 assists for 5 for the Cougars of Brigham Young.