MLB Highlights for 7-6-18

Davis Willauer– Former Rancho Buena Vista and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 2 for 4 with a triple and a single, 2 runs scored and 3 rbi’s for the Colorado Rockies as they defeated the Seattle Mariners by a 7-1 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior product Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with 1 run score and 1 rbi for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a 7-3 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Reese Berberet went 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts for the Grand Junction Rockies as they fell by an 11-9 score to the Ogden Raptors.

Former Palomar Comet Tyler Saladino made his debut after a long injury went 1 for 3 with a home run 1 run scored 2 rbi’s to pace the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Mickey Moniak went 1 for 4 with a single and a run scored but the Threshers fell to the Charlotte Stone Crabs by a 6-4 score.