“Mixtape – The Best of the 80’s” Returns in Lamb’s Players Theatre

TR Robertson

"Mixtape" first appeared in 2010, as Lamb's Players production staged the musical at the Horton Grand Theatre in the Gaslamp District of Downtown San Diego. The popularity of the musical kept it there for over 3 ½ years.

“Mixtape” was the brainchild of Jon Lorenz and Colleen Kollar Smith, staff members of Lamb’s at that time. Jon Lorenz provided musical direction and arrangements and Colleen Kollar Smith provided choreography, and they return, providing one of the most energetic, fast paced, colorful musicals you will ever see. Lamb’s Associate Artistic Director, Kerry Meads, who has been with Lamb’s Theatre since 1976, directs “Mixtape”. Jon Lorenz has been a Lamb’s Resident Artist for over 70 productions and Colleen Kollar Smith has both choreographed and performed in over 40 Lamb’s productions. She is a Craig Noel Award winner and currently the Managing Director of Vista’s Moonlight Stage Productions.

Photos by Ken Jacques

The premise of the musical is very simple. Seven strangers enter the stage on their cell phones, seemingly oblivious to one another, when something jolts them back to the 80’s, where they will relive growing up, dating, attending high school, prom, graduating, boy-friend and girl-friend situations, falling in and out of love, political situations, moving on and basically, life in general; all through the music that meant so much to them from the 1980’s. This carefully and cleverly crafted musical finds just the right songs to fit each of these life occurrences and issues, using small bits and pieces of the songs. In addition, of course, these songs would be recorded on mixtapes everyone would make to play on their small cassette players or big boom boxes. Along with this, the audience will see and hear the clothing, hairstyles, and language that made the 80’s such a unique period in the U.S.

The list of artist used goes on and on, including the likes of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Idol, Prince, Oingo Boingo, Donna Summer, Wham!, Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, Guns n’ Roses, Bruce Springsteen, U2, B-52’s and more and more. Included in this, the audience is reminded of popular video games (“Pac-Man”, “Tetris”, etc.), popular movies (“Dirty Dancing”, “Top Gun”, “When Harry Met Sally”, “Ferris Bueller”, etc.), popular T.V. Shows (“MTV”, “Sesame St.”, “G.I.Joe”, “Facts of Life”, “Hill Street Blues”, etc), popular 80’s sayings (“Party on Dude”, “I’ll Be Back”, “Carpe Diem”, etc), Fads (Spandex, Beta and VCR machines, work-out routines with Jazzercise or Richard Simmons, checkered vans shoes, New Coke, letterman’s jackets, etc), popular sports figures (Tony Gwynn, Joe Montana, Bo Jackson, etc), and major news stories (the Challenger Space Shuttle, Pres. Regan and Middle East issues, Princess Di, Mother Theresa, etc). What is even more amazing is how much of this has been re-cycled and appears again today.

Providing this trip down memory lane for most of those in the audience, was an incredible, highly energetic, dynamic group of four men and three women who had to be thoroughly exhausted by the end of this 2 hr. 25 min. performance. They never missed a beat with the quick wardrobe and hairstyle changes and innumerable dance routines they have to perform in the musical. Three of the performers were making their Lamb’s Theatre debut – A.J. Mendoza, Janaya Mahealani Jones and Marqell Edward Clayton. The other four are returning to Lamb’s Theatre – Angela Chatelain Avila, David S. Humphrey, Shawn W. Smith and Joy Yandell. All of these performers have tremendous theatrical experience, having performed in a number of theatres regionally and beyond. Their vocal and physical interpretations of the songs was a delight to watch. Many of them are award winning and award nominated actors and actresses. This extensive range of talent explodes on stage and will delight and amaze audiences.

The rest of the Creative Team for “Mixtape” includes Scenic Designer Mike Buckley who designed the metal ramping system used effectively for the various song routines in the show and the panels used by Projection Designer Michael McKeon to present glimpses back into the historical 80’s past. Lighting Designer Nathan Peirson, Sound Designer Patrick J. Duffy, Property Master Rachael Hengst, Synth Programmer Taylor Peckham and Stage Manager Maria Mangiavellano rounded out the Creative Team that is making this musical so successful. As wonderful as the actors and actresses are, the key to this musical is the “Mixtape” band, led by guitarist and Front Man Leo Correia. The band seemingly plays non-stop, except for the 15 min intermission. The band consists of Andy Ingersoll on keyboards, Rik Ogden on guitar, Dave Rumley on percussion and Oliver Shirley on Bass.

“Mixtape” has already been extended to September 1st. It is a nostalgic look back to a time when a tremendous range of musical styles came onto the scene. These songs are still as popular today as yesterday. Young and old will find a lot to like about this musical and you will find yourself singing along, dancing in your seats and for many, reflecting on a simpler time when computers and cell phones did not dominate our every waking moment.

Whatever you do, do not miss seeing “Mixtape” once, twice or more. Tickets are available at www.lambsplayers.org or call 619-437-6000.