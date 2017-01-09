Mixed Use Zones, No Parking, Fire Engines, on City Council Agenda Tonight

Tonight’s City Council meeting begins a new year and many decisions about our City’s future will be made.

NO PARKING ZONE ON N. MELROSE DRIVE

Establishing a no parking zone on N. Melrose Drive between W. Vista Way and the Sprinter railroad tracks and adding a travel lane in each direction.

MIXED USE ZONE AND DOWNTOWN SPECIFIC PLAN

The Planning Commission recommended modifying the development standards for parking, setbacks, and landscaping in the Mixed Use Zone, and modifying the amenity requirements in the City’s Design Guidelines manual.

Purchase Three Fire Trucks

The Fire Department is proposing to purchase three triple combination pumper (type 1) fire engines from Pierce Manufacturing,

