Mission Vista Student, 17, Held After Snapchat Post Hinted Campus Violence

Oceanside, CA — 17-year-old Mission Vista High School student was in custody Friday following his arrest on suspicion of posting a vague but ominous online statement insinuating the North County campus was about to be targeted by violence.

The Oceanside Police Department received a report about the alleged Snapchat threat about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, said OPD spokesman Tom Bussey.

The message warned students to stay away from the Melrose Drive school Friday and included a photograph of the suspect along with the statement “the cleansing shall commence.”

Officers contacted the teen at his Vista home and took him into custody later in the evening, Bussey said.

The suspect, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of issuing a criminal threat.

The incident prompted an increased police presence in the area of the campus Friday morning and afternoon, according to Bussey.