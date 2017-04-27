MISSION VISTA AND RANCHO BUENA VISTA HIGH SCHOOLS REAP GOLD

Ray Huard..Mission Vista High School and Rancho Buena Vista High School have been named Gold Ribbon schools by the state Department of Education for outstanding academic achievement.

“We’re super excited,” said Mission Vista Principal Nicole Miller. “I’m just super proud of our programs and our faculty and the experience that they provide to kids every day that are really unique.”

Rancho Buena Vista Principal Charles Schindler said that earning a Gold Ribbon award “is a great honor and a tribute to the staff at RBV for our academic programs we offer all students.”

With the latest round of awards, all three of the comprehensive high schools in the Vista Unified School District have been honored as Gold Ribbon schools.

Vista High School won the designation in 2015.

“This is a remarkable achievement that reflects well on the hard work of our students, staff, families and partners,” said Vista Unified Superintendent Devin Vodicka.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said that the Gold Ribbon schools “are leading the way in embracing our new rigorous academic standards and showing others how to help students succeed on their way to 21st century careers and college.”

The Gold Ribbon awards recognize California schools that have made gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the state.

“I look forward to traveling the state to honor these schools and to help share their programs, methods, and techniques that are working,” Torlakson said.

Mission Vista High School was recognized for its programs in math, science, biomedical, engineering, theater, music, visual arts, dance, and Career Technical Education (CTE), Miller said.

The school has 17 CTE courses, from digital art to computer science, taught by professionals who worked in the field they teach.

“Our math program is really unique because we have hour-and-a-half periods, so our teachers really focus on the application of math,” Miller said. “Our kids are really looking at how the math applies to the real world. It’s a lot more than plugging numbers into equations.”

As a magnet school, Mission Vista has a class schedule that allows students to take more electives and advanced classes, Miller said.

The school is on what Miller said is a four-by-four schedule in which students take four courses in the fall semester and four different courses in the spring semester, unlike a traditional schedule in which students take six courses for a full year.

“They do a whole year in one semester,” Miller said.

Because it’s a magnet school, students must apply to attend Mission Vista and Miller said that there is a waiting list at all grade levels. Students are admitted by lottery.

Rancho Buena Vista High School was recognized for its reading and writing program that involves English and Social Studies classes, Schindler.

The program “prepares students with writing strategies and techniques as well as the analysis skills needed to write complete essays on a variety of topics,” Schindler said. “The nice thing is this award recognizes a built-in program that we have been working on here at RBV for the last five to seven years and has produced very successful student assessment outcomes.”

When the program started, 71 percent of juniors were proficient on state tests that focused on reading, writing and analysis, Schindler said.

By the spring semester in the 2015-2016 school year, 75 percent of juniors were proficient on those tests.

“We were the only high school in VUSD (Vista Unified School District) to improve our English proficiency percentage,” Schindler said.