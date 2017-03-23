Mission Vista High School Prowl Dance Team is helping the community by recycling electronics and shredding important documents. Gather and bring them to the HomeTown Buffet parking lot located at 491 College Avenue, Oceanside on Saturday & Sunday April 8-9 10 AM to 4 PM. We greatly appreciate your support.
Mission Vista High School Prowl Dance Team Recycling Event 4/8
