Mission Vista High School Prowl Dance Team Dance Camp

Event Website: prowldancecamp.yolasite.com

January 4, 2017 4:00 pm to January 6, 2017 8:15pm

Vista Unified’s Mission Vista High School Prowl Dance Team is hosting a Dance Camp at MVHS 1306 Melrose Dr., Oceanside​. Dancers of any ability, ages 7-14, will learn choreography from and perform at two MVHS basketball games. The camp runs from 4:00-5:30 pm on January 4 and 5 and 5:00-8:15 pm on January 6. The performances are on January 6. Three camp packages are available and range in price from $20 – $45.



For more information and to sign up, please visit prowldancecamp.yolasite.com or email ashleyjohnson@vistausd.org