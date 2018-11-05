Loading...
Mission Vista High School Presents ” A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Mission Vista High School Presents William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream on November 7,9, 15& 16 at 7 pm and

November 8 and 14th at 4 pm. General admission at the door $12.00.

  •  (760) 758-6800
  •  1306 Melrose Dr, Oceanside, CA 92057

