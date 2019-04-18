Mission Vista High School Named National Magnet School of Distinction – Magnet Schools of America

Vista, CA- – Mission Vista High School (MVHS) has been named a National Magnet School of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet and theme-based schools. Mission Vista High School is a comprehensive, dual-magnet high school that opened in 2009, and after several years of rapid growth, the school currently serves over 1,650 students. MVHS offers a total of 62 unique, magnet-themed courses and pathways in the areas of Arts,Communication, Science and Technology. In addition to this, the school hosts more than 35 visual and performing arts performances for the community each year, and students enrolled in various magnet-themed programs have opportunities to work with community partners, including the University of California at San Diego, AT&T, Genentech Laboratories, local Apple stores, and a variety of local organizations. MVHS operates on a 4×4 block schedule in which students take eight classes each year. This allows them more opportunities to explore their strengths, interests, and values through the vast and unique program offerings. In 2017, MVHS was awarded the California Department of Education Gold Ribbon Award for its magnet programs. And, in 2017, Mission Vista was named a Nationally Certified Demonstration Magnet School.

Presentation of Distinction Award: Mission Vista High School was recognized and received a National Magnet School of Distinction Merit Award on behalf of the school during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 37th National Conference hosted by Baltimore County Public Schools in Baltimore, Maryland April 10-13, 2019.

To receive a national merit award, members of Magnet Schools of America must submit a detailed application that is scored by a panel of educators. These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.