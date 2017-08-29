Mission Vista High School Defeats Fallbrook

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista High School improve their record to 1-0 on the season as they defeated the Lady Warriors of Fallbrook High School at 1-1 by 3 games to 1 win and game scores were 25-21, 20-25, 25-16 and 26-25. .

Mission Vista Performers in the game:

Kills: Sydney Stevens (M) 13

Digs: Sydney Stevens (M) 10

Assists: Maile Counts (M) 32

The Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista will take on the Lady Wolfpack of West Hills at 5:00 pm while the Lady Warriors of Fallbrook will take on Lady Caimens of Classical Academy on Thursday, September 7th Game time is 5:00 pm.