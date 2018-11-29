Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Mission Inn 26th Annual Festival of Lights

Mission Inn 26th Annual Festival of Lights

By   /  November 29, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista – Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “Mission Inn’s 26th Annual Festival of Lights” in Riverside.  The hotel will be illuminated with 5 million dazzling lights, 200 animated characters, a Winter Wonderland theme, and much more.

Explore and enjoy this historical place during the holidays.  Tours and meals are on your own.  The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 9:00 p.m.  Cost is $30.  To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on November 29, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 30, 2018 @ 12:49 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

City of Vista Dedicates Moonlight Amphitheatre Stage To Kathy Brombacher

Read More →