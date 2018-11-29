Mission Inn 26th Annual Festival of Lights

Vista – Culture Caravan still has a few seats available for “Mission Inn’s 26th Annual Festival of Lights” in Riverside. The hotel will be illuminated with 5 million dazzling lights, 200 animated characters, a Winter Wonderland theme, and much more.

Explore and enjoy this historical place during the holidays. Tours and meals are on your own. The caravan departs the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista, on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 9:00 a.m. and returns at 9:00 p.m. Cost is $30. To reserve, call 760.643.2828.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.