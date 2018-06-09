Mission Hills Wins 2nd CIF Division II Baseball Title

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Torero Stadium-University of San Diego-San Diego, CA-Saturday, June 2, 2018: For the Division II CIF Baseball Title after a 1-0 loss and a 7-6 win over the Ravens the Canyon Crest Academy, the Grizzlies continue their miracles with their hitting and after trailing 2-1 score after 2 1/2 innings scored 3 key runs on Caleb Hatch’s 2 rbi single scoring Tyler Yang and Taylor Stanish to go up 5-3.

In the top of the 7th when the Grizzlies took on Canyon Crest the relief pitching was a little bit weak as the bases were loaded and the Ravens scored 4 runs. The 2nd game played at Mission Hills Grizzlies won 7-6. Today was the same situation with bases loaded but this time the outcome was a bit different against Francis Parker, after a walk with 2 outs, a hit by pitch and 2 singles, relief pitcher John Clark gave up 1 run and faced his 8th batter Mike Capana who flied to rightfielder Taylor Stanish for the Mission Hills victory.

“This was a good game Francis Parker and is an outstanding squad well coached and had an outstanding year. We knew they made a run which was fortunate to get 21 outs.” said Mission Hills Coach Ken Putnam.

“Our focus is to get our first run of the game to keep the lead after we trailed 2-1 we kept concentrating on adding on more runs and find a way to separate our way of winning.” “The 2 RBI single by Caleb Hatch was key for us as we added 3 more runs in the bottom 3rd for our 4-2 lead.” “Our starting pitcher Jake Brown is a sophomore and asked him to stay focused and he did well and went 4 or 5 innings for us.” said Ken Putnam.

Jake Brown gets the win for Mission Hills as he pitched 4 innings giving up 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 2 walks and 1 strikeout.

Missison Hills Grizzlies won their 2nd CIF Section Division II Baseball title under Head Baseball Coach Ken Putnam who will be retiring. The Grizzlies last title was in 2013 when they defeated James Madison High School by a 3-0 score.

This is Francis Parker Lancers 16th appearance in the baseball finals and their record is 9-7.