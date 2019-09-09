Mission Hills High School Win 52 – 2 Over Redlands East Valley High School

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-9-6-19-It was a home opener to expect but the Grizzlies of Mission Hills finished business as usual to improve at 2-1 on the season as they defeated Redlands East Valley High School by a 52-7 score.

Mission Hills Grizzlies performers: Jackson Oksnee (6 completions out of 15 attempts for 147 yards) connected on a 43 yard pass to Kyle Smith (3 receptions for 82 yards) and scored on 2 touchdown runs of 1 and 30 yards (5 carries for 58 yards).

Other Mission Hills Grizzlies contributed for touchdowns: Quincy Scott scored a touchdown for 61 yard, Ezekiel Mada connected on a 28 yard field goal, Elijah Lloyd interception for a 9 yard return for a touchdown, Jaden Letua return for a 18 yard blocked punt for a touchdown, 2 touchdowns by Quinton Hadnott for 33 and 61 yards. Cameron Woolsley led the Grizzlies 13 carries for 38 yards

Chris Hauser: “The first half was dominated by our defense and special teams they scored touchdowns when we needed to.” ” Offensively we worked in practice on short fields and long drives that we put together this game.”

Mission Hills will open up Avocado League play as they will be at Carlsbad High School next Friday night on Friday, September 13, 2019