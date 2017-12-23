Mission Hills High School 12-1 Football Team Honored At Annual Banquet

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Green Gable Estates-San Marcos, CA: The Mission HIlls Football team of 2017 known for their heroic plays and miracle comeback wins were honored at the 2017 football banquet that was held at the Green Gable Estates in San Marcos, CA. The following players were honored with various awards and conference honors.
Other outstanding achievements that the Grizzlies were honored as they finished in 2nd place with a 12-1 season as they suffered their first lost in the CIF Open Division San Diego Section Final Game to Helix 27-19 win at Southwest College in Chula Vista, CA, along with being crowned Avocado League Champions and defeated the Knights of San Marcos for the 14th Annual Discovery Bowl Trophy.
MH Offensive Credentials:
Jack Tuttle’s qb stats 227 completions out of 336 attempts for 3452 yards
Chris Olave WR 93 catches scored 23 touchdowns for a total of 1764 yards which is a CIF San Diego record.
Damon Wigand RB rushed for 1050 yards and scored 12 touchdowns
MH Defensive Credentials:
9 games kept opponents under 70 yards rushing and allowed 14.1 points.
MH Special Teams:
Nate Barraza kicked and punted after 3 kickers on MH transferred to other schools. The punt return team scored 4 touchdowns total 2 by Maurice Jones, 1 td by Chris Olave and Max Milner ran for a 70 yard return for a td.
Ezekiel Matta on field goals 66 PAT’s which is a school record kicked the ball total 80 times made one of the punts for 70 yards.
2017 Avocado All League Team for Mission Hills
1st team
Isaac Anderson DL
Enrique Lamas OL
Jared Leapart DL
Maurice Jones DB
Chris Calhoun III LB
Chris Olave R
Jack Tuttle QB Avocado Offensive Player of the Year.
2nd team All Avocado
Shiloh Seau, DL
Damond Wigand RB
Sam Dixon, LB
3rd Team All Avocado
Quinton Hadnot R
Lincoln Ingle LB
Gabe Cruz OL
Max Milner DB
Louie Flores DB
Honorable Mention
Victor Buckingham OL
Jadan Washington TE
Raul Dealba DE
Bryan Barraza LB
2017 San Diego All CIF Team
Isaac Anderson DL
Maurice Jones DB
Chris Calhoun III LB
Chris Olave R
Jack Tuttle QB San Diego All CIF Offensive Player of the Year and KUSI Silver Pigskin Winner
Union Tribune Scholar Athletes
Jr 3.0 Donovan Piro
Jr 3.04 David Kranz
Jr 3.8 Justin Castro
Sr 3.11 Chris Olave
Jr 3.21 Vic Buckingham
Jr 3.24 Ben Stetz
Jr 3.27 Toby Trayer
Jr 3.27 Logan Mundt
Sr 3.5 Jared Leapart
Sr 3.58 Leonardo Rodriguez
Sr 3.67 Sam Dixon
Jr 3.69 Alex Hernandez
Sr 3.94 Adam Barraza
Sr 3.95 Jack Tuttle
Sr. 4.0 Trent Kaylor
Sr 4.03 Brian Barraza
The Following Players earn the following awards at the banquet.
Co Captain’s Awards-Jack Tuttle, Sam Dixon and Bryan Barraza
Newcomer Special Teams Award-Travis Seau
Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award-Clint Hadnot
Sportsmanship Award- Sam Espenesa
Coaches Award for 2017 Luke Flores
Comeback Player of the Year Damon Wigand
2017 Ironman Award Sam Dixon who will be going to the Naval Academy
2017 Spirit of the Grizzly Award Gabe Cruz
2017 Scout Defensive Player of the Year Award Lincoln Engle
2017 Scout Offensive Player of the Year Award Toby Trayer
2017 Most Inspirational Award Bryan Barraza
2017 Defensive Lineman of the Year Jared Leapart recorded 54 tackles in 84 plays
2017 Offensive Lineman of the Year Enrique Lamas
Outstanding Jr on the squad Isaac Anderson recorded 62 tackles 16 tackles for loss yardage
2017 Special Team Player of the Year Maurice Jones
2017 Defensive Player of the Year Chris Calhoun
2017 Offensive Player of the Year Chris Olave
2017 Avocado League Scholar Athlete of the Year 4.0 Bryan Barraza
2017 MVP 4 year aware Jack Tuttle who will be going to University of Utah