Mission Hills High School 12-1 Football Team Honored At Annual Banquet

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Green Gable Estates-San Marcos, CA: The Mission HIlls Football team of 2017 known for their heroic plays and miracle comeback wins were honored at the 2017 football banquet that was held at the Green Gable Estates in San Marcos, CA. The following players were honored with various awards and conference honors.

Other outstanding achievements that the Grizzlies were honored as they finished in 2nd place with a 12-1 season as they suffered their first lost in the CIF Open Division San Diego Section Final Game to Helix 27-19 win at Southwest College in Chula Vista, CA, along with being crowned Avocado League Champions and defeated the Knights of San Marcos for the 14th Annual Discovery Bowl Trophy.

MH Offensive Credentials:

Jack Tuttle’s qb stats 227 completions out of 336 attempts for 3452 yards

Chris Olave WR 93 catches scored 23 touchdowns for a total of 1764 yards which is a CIF San Diego record.

Damon Wigand RB rushed for 1050 yards and scored 12 touchdowns

MH Defensive Credentials:

9 games kept opponents under 70 yards rushing and allowed 14.1 points.

MH Special Teams:

Nate Barraza kicked and punted after 3 kickers on MH transferred to other schools. The punt return team scored 4 touchdowns total 2 by Maurice Jones, 1 td by Chris Olave and Max Milner ran for a 70 yard return for a td.

Ezekiel Matta on field goals 66 PAT’s which is a school record kicked the ball total 80 times made one of the punts for 70 yards.

2017 Avocado All League Team for Mission Hills

1st team

Isaac Anderson DL

Enrique Lamas OL

Jared Leapart DL

Maurice Jones DB

Chris Calhoun III LB

Chris Olave R

Jack Tuttle QB Avocado Offensive Player of the Year.

2nd team All Avocado

Shiloh Seau, DL

Damond Wigand RB

Sam Dixon, LB

3rd Team All Avocado

Quinton Hadnot R

Lincoln Ingle LB

Gabe Cruz OL

Max Milner DB

Louie Flores DB

Honorable Mention

Victor Buckingham OL

Jadan Washington TE

Raul Dealba DE

Bryan Barraza LB

2017 San Diego All CIF Team

Isaac Anderson DL

Maurice Jones DB

Chris Calhoun III LB

Chris Olave R

Jack Tuttle QB San Diego All CIF Offensive Player of the Year and KUSI Silver Pigskin Winner

Union Tribune Scholar Athletes

Jr 3.0 Donovan Piro

Jr 3.04 David Kranz

Jr 3.8 Justin Castro

Sr 3.11 Chris Olave

Jr 3.21 Vic Buckingham

Jr 3.24 Ben Stetz

Jr 3.27 Toby Trayer

Jr 3.27 Logan Mundt

Sr 3.5 Jared Leapart

Sr 3.58 Leonardo Rodriguez

Sr 3.67 Sam Dixon

Jr 3.69 Alex Hernandez

Sr 3.94 Adam Barraza

Sr 3.95 Jack Tuttle

Sr. 4.0 Trent Kaylor

Sr 4.03 Brian Barraza

The Following Players earn the following awards at the banquet.

Co Captain’s Awards-Jack Tuttle, Sam Dixon and Bryan Barraza

Newcomer Special Teams Award-Travis Seau

Offensive Newcomer of the Year Award-Clint Hadnot

Sportsmanship Award- Sam Espenesa

Coaches Award for 2017 Luke Flores

Comeback Player of the Year Damon Wigand

2017 Ironman Award Sam Dixon who will be going to the Naval Academy

2017 Spirit of the Grizzly Award Gabe Cruz

2017 Scout Defensive Player of the Year Award Lincoln Engle

2017 Scout Offensive Player of the Year Award Toby Trayer

2017 Most Inspirational Award Bryan Barraza

2017 Defensive Lineman of the Year Jared Leapart recorded 54 tackles in 84 plays

2017 Offensive Lineman of the Year Enrique Lamas

Outstanding Jr on the squad Isaac Anderson recorded 62 tackles 16 tackles for loss yardage

2017 Special Team Player of the Year Maurice Jones

2017 Defensive Player of the Year Chris Calhoun

2017 Offensive Player of the Year Chris Olave

2017 Avocado League Scholar Athlete of the Year 4.0 Bryan Barraza

2017 MVP 4 year aware Jack Tuttle who will be going to University of Utah