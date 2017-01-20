Mission Hills Grlzzlies VS Vista Panthers

David A. Willauer-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA-The Mission Hills Grlzzlies after trailing 22-21 scored 15 straight points in the second quarter and took a big lead at 34-22 and defeated the Panthers of Vista by a 70-66 win as their record improves to 13-5 and currently ride a 9 game win streak

Mission Hills was led by Warren Washington 23 points followed by Chris Olave with 18 points, Ed Fenzi contributed with 12 points and teammate Cameron Wager with 11.

Boys Basketball Coach of Mission Hills Curtis Hofmeister on the win: “It was 2 teams that went after each other hard as we got them early in the second quarter we pounded the ball inside got Vista in some foul trouble but later in the game they (Vista) came on and made the game interesting.” ” In the 4th Vista shot the ball well off their transiton Vista had a lot of good outside shots to make the game very interesting Warren Washington and Chris Olave those were the 2 key players that rebounded and boxed our on the boards today.” said Coach Hofmeister.

For the Vista Panthers as they ends a 7 game win streak and fall to 16-3 was led each with 18 by Jordan Hilstock and teammate Taurus Samuels with 18 points.