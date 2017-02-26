Mission Hills Grizzlies Baseball – Baseball Fundraiser

Mission Hills Grizzlies Baseball
Panda Express Fundraiser
COME JOIN US FOR A DINE OUT NIGHT FUNDRAISER =- AND BRING IN THE NEW SPRING SEASON!
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017 -
PANDA EXPRESS - 670 W. SAN MARCOS BLVD - SAN MARCOS, CA 92067
5PM-8PM (Take out or Dine in)
Please make a copy of flyer or snapshot on phone and mention code #226644 for reference to event. All proceeds will benefit MHHS Grizzly Baseball Program. Thank you for your continued support! For a copy of the Panda Express flyer, Click Here