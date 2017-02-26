Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Mission Hills Grizzlies Baseball – Baseball Fundraiser

Mission Hills Grizzlies Baseball – Baseball Fundraiser

By   /  February 26, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

Mission Hills Grizzlies  Baseball

 Panda Express Fundraiser

COME JOIN US FOR A DINE OUT NIGHT FUNDRAISER =- AND BRING IN THE NEW SPRING SEASON!

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2017 -  
PANDA EXPRESS - 670 W. SAN MARCOS BLVD - SAN MARCOS, CA 92067
 5PM-8PM (Take out or Dine in)
Please make a copy of flyer or snapshot on phone and mention code #226644 
for reference to event. All proceeds will benefit MHHS Grizzly Baseball Program. 
 Thank you for your continued support!
For a copy of the Panda Express flyer, Click Here
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Welcomemat Services Provides Huge Opportunities For Small Businesses

Read More →