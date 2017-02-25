Mission Hills Girls Basketball Opens With A CIF Basketball Win Over Serra High

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Mission Hills High School-Friday, February, 24, 2017-San Marcos, CA: The Mission Hills girls basketball teams known for their ups and downs today as in the first half they trailed early in the first half by a 12-0 deficit due to the turnovers and the shots falling out of the bucket but the outstanding effort by Katherine Neff made some key shot that went in and out and back in again as the Grizzlies led 37-34.

In the second half it was all Mission Hills as they outscored the Lady Conquistadors of Serra at 20-9 42-13 and won by a 79-47 score.

Chris Kroesch Mission Hills Girls Basketball Coach: The Serra Ladies came out as they outplayed us well on defense which forced us to turn the ball over and make bad shots,” “We played on our heels in the first half as Serra got on us early 12-0 but we found a way to come back but I wasn’t pleased with our performance in the first half we are known for dribble dribble dribble not look for our teammates take bad shots with the ball, didn’t have good balance as they (Serra) were the aggressors in the first half but in the second things went our way as Hailey McCoy was a little tight in the first half but in the second half she played her A game as her shots have improved a lot better along with making key plays for us.” ” Nikki Mayoral finished with 14 points her effort that carried us in the game our rebounding in the first half we looked lethargic but in the second half we got the ball where we needed on the defensive glass.” ” Eastlake a good well balanced team and will be ready to go.”

Hailey McCoy led the Lady Grizzles with 16 points, Katelyn Nguyen with 14, Nikki Mayoral and Katherine Neff each with 13, Khayla Rooks contributed with 12.

The Lady Grizzlies will host the Eastlake Titans at 23-6 as they continue their 12 game win and will go for their 4th CIF San Diego Section Girls Basketball Title.