Mission Hills Football – Frizzly Football Luau

Our annual Grizzly Football Luau is set for Saturday, August 19, 2017. We would greatly appreciate your help in the next few days to gather donations for items and/or services to be auctioned. No gift donation or service is too small or too large. We all know someone, or maybe even ourselves, who can donate a quality auction item. We are a non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible. If you have an item, gift card, service to donate, please let us know ASAP by contacting Michele Esqueda or Michelle Trayer (contact info below). We need to gather all of these items by August 18th. We are happy to come pick up any items from you!

Michele Esqueda Michelle Trayer

me3acj@gmail.com mtrayer@cox.net

(760) 851-9988 (760) 300-5506