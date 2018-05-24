Mission Hills Defeats Brawley 8-2

The Brawley Bruins 16-12 scored 2 early runs in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 lead but the bats of Mission HIlls came on in the first 3 innings as they tied the game at 2-2 after 1 and scored 5 runs in the bottom of the second and 1 in the third as they also contributed with 9 hits after 3 innings as they defeated the Bruins by a 8-2 score.

Winning pitcher Jonathan Clark: “After the top of the first inning scoring 2 runs it didn’t feel right beacuse we trailed 2-0, but my teammates picked me on scored runs and hits and we came through as a squad.” “Those runs were key for us, were were solid once the game was tied at 2-2 and we know we had it.” “What works for me is to attack the hitters with my fastball, since it is my primary pitch, I was able to strike out batters.” “Brawley’s hitters were good and it was a struggle after the first inning.