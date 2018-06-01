Mission Hills CIF Division II Championship Game Saturday June 2nd

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer—Tuesday, May 29, 2018-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA: In an Upper Bracket Division II Baseball Tournament the Grizzlies of Mission Hills at 26-8 after 3 straight wins suffered their first loss to the 26-11 Canyon Crest Ravens who also lost in the first round to Otay Ranch and won 3 consolation games in a row as they defeated the Grizzlies by a 1-0 score.

The only run was scored in the top of the 5th inning as Cole Colleran doubled to rightfield to score Ty Joaquin.

Cole Collison gets the win for the Ravens of Canyon Crest Academy as he pitched 7 innings gave up 4 hits 0 runs 0 earned 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

John Clark was the loser for the Grizzlies of Mission Hills as he pitched 7 innings gave up 7 hits 1 run 1 earned 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.