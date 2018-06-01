Mission Hills CIF Division II Championship Game Saturday June 2nd

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer—Tuesday, May 29, 2018-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA: In an Upper Bracket Division II Baseball Tournament the Grizzlies of Mission Hills at 26-8 after 3 straight wins suffered their first loss to the 26-11 Canyon Crest Ravens who also lost in the first round to Otay Ranch and won 3 consolation games in a row as they defeated the Grizzlies by a 1-0 score.
Championship Game – Saturday, June 2nd 1pm @ USD
The Division II baseball championship game has been moved to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2nd at Fowler Field, @ USD. This change was made in order to avoid the conflict with the Francis Parker graduation ceremony.
Teams may arrive at 11:30. Parking will be a challenge as the Cathedral Catholic graduation in the Jenny Craig Pavilion will be ending at approximately 11:30 a.m. Please inform your parents and fans of this change and the request for their patience and understanding with any parking issues (parking is free on Saturday).
Ticket Prices: Adult – $12 – Student (4-18) – $7 – Senior (60+) – $7
You can buy tickets on the CIFSDS.org website or at the gate.