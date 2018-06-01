Loading...
Mission Hills CIF Division II Championship Game Saturday June 2nd

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer—Tuesday, May 29, 2018-Mission Hills High School-San Marcos, CA:  In an Upper Bracket Division II Baseball Tournament the Grizzlies of Mission Hills at 26-8 after 3 straight wins suffered their first loss to the 26-11 Canyon Crest Ravens who also lost in the first round to Otay Ranch and won 3 consolation games in a row as they defeated the Grizzlies by a 1-0 score.

The only run was scored in the top of the 5th inning as Cole Colleran doubled to rightfield to score Ty Joaquin.
Cole Collison gets the win for the Ravens of Canyon Crest Academy as he pitched 7 innings gave up 4 hits 0 runs 0 earned 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.
John Clark was the loser for the Grizzlies of Mission Hills as he pitched 7 innings gave up 7 hits 1 run 1 earned 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Championship Game – Saturday, June 2nd 1pm @ USD

The Division II baseball championship game has been moved to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 2nd at Fowler Field, @ USD. This change was made in order to avoid the conflict with the Francis Parker graduation ceremony.

Teams may arrive at 11:30. Parking will be a challenge as the Cathedral Catholic graduation in the Jenny Craig Pavilion will be ending at approximately 11:30 a.m. Please inform your parents and fans of this change and the request for their patience and understanding with any parking issues (parking is free on Saturday).

Ticket Prices: Adult – $12 – Student (4-18) – $7 – Senior (60+) – $7

You can buy tickets on the CIFSDS.org website or at the gate.
