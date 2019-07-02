Mission Federal Credit Union Opens Bressi Branch in Carlsbad

New Bressi Branch opens July 13, 2019 with a Grand Opening Celebration –Mission Federal Credit Union, the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County, with over $3.5 billion in assets and more than 245,000 customers, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new Bressi Ranch Branch, 2662 Gateway Rd, Ste 160, in Carlsbad, directly next to BevMo! and on the other side of the street from Trader Joe’s.

The Grand Opening of its 32nd location will take place on July 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The fun-filled event will feature the San Diego Padres Friar and the Pad Squad. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be hosted by new Branch Manager Melissa Young, the Senior Management Team and a cross-sector of Mission Fed representatives. The first 25 attendees to open new memberships at the branch will receive a pair of passes to the San Diego Zoo. Also, there will be door prizes every hour with the grand prize of $500 or a chance to win a 4-pack of field-level tickets and parking to an upcoming Padres game.

“Mission Fed is committed to making a real difference in the lives of our members and in each community we call home,” said Mission Fed Branch Manager Melissa Young. “I’m honored that my staff and I have the opportunity to serve the financial needs of the Carlsbad community and further the relationship that’s been built by Mission Fed.”

Like all Mission Fed locations, the Bressi Branch offers friendly, helpful and experienced representatives to serve customers and assist them with their financial needs. As an integral part of the community, the opening of the new branch will include a $1,000 donation to the Carlsbad Education Foundation, an organization that raises funds for more than 11,000 students in the Carlsbad Unified School District with support from generous individual donors and corporate sponsors. One hundred percent of every single donation is put into the CUSD schools.

Mission Fed offers a full line of financial services. At Bressi Branch location, customers will enjoy a convenient, walk up fee-free CO-OP ATM outside the branch. If you need an Easy Checking Account, free with eStatements, Savings Account, Retirement Account, Auto Loan, Credit Card, Home Loan or another financial service, visit Mission Federal Credit Union’s Bressi Ranch Branch, open Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

About Mission Federal Credit Union: Mission Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit organization providing a wide variety of financial services to meet the needs of its customers. With $3.5 billion in assets, 32 local branches, and more than 245,000 customers, Mission Fed is the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its customers through financial education and financial services. In addition, Mission Fed contributes to hundreds of educational and nonprofit organizations. At Mission Fed, your success is our bottom line. All San Diegans are welcome. Federally insured by NCUA and Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit MissionFed.com.