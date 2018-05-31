Mission Federal Credit Union and San Diego County Fair Celebrate School Staff Appreciation Days

San Diego, CA – Mission Federal Credit Union and the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar will celebrate School Staff Appreciation Days, June 15, June 22 and June 29 by recognizing the inspirational and passionate work by those in our community’s educational field. In special recognition, all San Diego countywide teachers and staff of public or private schools, district offices, colleges and universities can bring their school ID, pay stub or teaching credential into any of Mission Fed’s 30 local branches during the month of June to receive four free admission tickets to the fair to use on School Staff Appreciation Days.

This year’s School Staff Appreciation Days are June 15, June 22 and June 29. These Fridays also are Kids’ Day when children 12 and younger receive free admission, and fun activities will be taking place throughout the Fairgrounds.

For a list of Mission Federal Credit Union locations, please visit https://www.missionfed.com/branches . Tickets are available while supplies last.