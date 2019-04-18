Mission Federal and SD County Fair School Staff Appreciation Days

Del Mar, CA — Mission Federal Credit Union and the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar will celebrate School Staff Appreciation Days by recognizing the inspirational and passionate work by those in our community’s educational field. In special recognition, all San Diego countywide teachers and staff of public or private schools K-12, district offices, colleges and universities can receive four (4) $1 admission vouchers to the fair to use on School Staff Appreciation Days. Employees can bring their school ID, pay stub or teaching credential into any of Mission Fed’s 32 local branches from June 1 – 28 to receive vouchers, available while supplies last.

This year’s School Staff Appreciation Days are June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28. These Fridays also are Kids’ Day when children 12 and younger receive free admission, and fun activities will be taking place throughout the Fairgrounds.

Tickets are available while supplies last. For a list of Mission Federal Credit Union locations, please visit https://www.missionfed.com/branches.