Mission Federal and SD County Fair School Staff Appreciation Days

Del Mar, CA — Mission Federal Credit Union and the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar will celebrate School Staff Appreciation Days by recognizing the inspirational and passionate work by those in our community’s educational field. In special recognition, all San Diego countywide teachers and staff of public or private schools K-12, district offices, colleges and universities can receive four (4) $1 admission vouchers to the fair to use on School Staff Appreciation Days. Employees can bring their school ID, pay stub or teaching credential into any of Mission Fed’s 32 local branches from June 1 – 28 to receive vouchers, available while supplies last.
This year’s School Staff Appreciation Days are June 7, June 14, June 21 and June 28. These Fridays also are Kids’ Day when children 12 and younger receive free admission, and fun activities will be taking place throughout the Fairgrounds.
Tickets are available while supplies last. For a list of Mission Federal Credit Union locations, please visit https://www.missionfed.com/branches.
About Mission Federal Credit Union … Mission Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit organization providing a wide variety of financial services to meet the needs of its customers. With over $3.5 billion in assets, 32 local branches, and more than 244,000 customers, Mission Fed is the largest, locally based financial institution exclusively serving San Diego County. Mission Fed enhances the lives of its customers through financial education and financial services. In addition, Mission Fed contributes to hundreds of educational and nonprofit organizations. All San Diegans are welcome. Insured by NCUA and Equal Housing Lender. To learn more, visit www.MissionFed.com.