Mission Hills Falls to Helix Highlanders 26-19

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Devore Stadium-Southwestern College-El Cajon, CA-12-2-17: The Mission Hills Grizzlies known for their heroic highlights along with coming from behind wins on the miracle passing on Utah bound Jeff Tuttle and the running game of Damon Wigand and the good fleet hands of Chris Olave and for the time after winning the 2013 CIF Open Trophy but 4 years later in tonight’s championship round it was a different story.

In the second quarter, the Grizzlies got their first lead of the game as Ezekiel Mata connected on a 19 yard field goal to go up 3-0. Helix regained the lead as Eleyon Noa 29 carries for 164 scored his first touchdown of the game with the PAT blocked to go up 6-3. Sam Dixon scored on a 2 yard run with the PAT good put Mission Hills up 10-6

Helix regained the lead at 12-10 as qb Carson Baker 8 completions out of 12 attempts for 110 yards connected to wide receiver Isaiah Wooden 2 receptions for 36 yards on a 32 yard pass with 30 seconds left in the half with the 2 point PAT failed.

In the third quarter, the Grizzlies regained the lead as qb Jeff Tuttle known for his passing and his speed as he threw 23 completions out of 43 attempts for 295 yards threw a 7 yard pass to the fleet footed Chris Olave 12 receptions for 150 yards for a 7 yard score with the PAT no good made the score 16-12. Eleyon Noa known for his power run up the middle and breaking tackles scored his second touchdown of the game on a 1 yarder with the PAT good put the Highlanders up 19-16.

In the fourth quarter, after the Mission Hills offense had trouble scoring the Grizzlies tied the game at 19-19 on Ezekiel Mata’s 26 yard field goal.

The Highlanders came back and won the game as Eleyon Noa scored the winning touchdown on a 4 yard run with the PAT good by Elijah Laing as they won by a 26-19 scored as the Grizzlies eleven game winning streak comes to an end at 11-1.

Chris Hauser on Mission Hills’ Miracle season: “It was a great journey for our squad as I’m proud of these kids for what they did tonight.” “It’s very demanding on so many of our but a lot on the student athletes.” “Here we are on December 2nd and started our training camp on July 31 which is a long season for football.” “This was a great season for us but it was a hard loss for us tonight, but the kids played their hearts out and have shared a lot of fond memories this year.”

This is Mission Hills 3rd trip to the CIF Open Final as they are now 1-3. The Grizzlies end their season at 11-1