Missing Person – Vista

The Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating 25-year-old Lilianna Ku’Uliea Haye. She was last seen leaving her home in Vista around 6:00 p.m. on May 10th. Investigators say she may be with her estranged boyfriend, 28-year-old Kenneth Gregory Bourque. He may be driving a 2002 gray/silver four-door sedan with California License Plate number 6UHB473.

Lilianna Ku’Uliea Haye

DESCRIPTION: DOB: 5/7/1992 SEX: Female – AGE: 25 EYES: Blue – HEIGHT: 5’6″ HAIR: Brown – WEIGHT: 110 lbs Race: White

Haye wears glasses sometimes, has a tattoo of the Hawaiian Islands on her upper right arm and a nose piercing. If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #17125011

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Detective Marcello Orsini (858) 565-5200