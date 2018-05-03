Missing Person: Sister of City CouncilMember Joe Green

Daniel Thomas — City Council Member Joe Green sent out a plea on Instagram Thursday night, saying that his sister was last seen at Palomar Hospital at 4 AM Thursday. Her name is Kitty Perrine, she is 5’0”, and her date of birth is September 23, 1978. Green also said that she may or may not be cognizant.

Perrine was waiting to be seen at the hospital when she disappeared. Green stated that a police report has been filed, and hospital security has been spoken with, adding that an on-foot search occurred with no luck in finding Perrine.

The clothing description given by Green states that Perrine was wearing a dark sage green short sleeve shirt with a dark colored sweater coat/cardigan. She was also wearing a navy colored beanie, white pajama bottoms with sheep on them, as well as teal and blue Saucony sneakers.

She did not have her purse, phone, wallet, or identification on her at the time of the disappearance.

There has been no update on Perrine’s condition since the post from Green at approximately 11 PM Thursday. You are urged to call Green’s sister, Lacey Frolander, at (760) 402-1148 or Escondido PD upon seeing Perrine.

Link to Green’s Instagram post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/ BiWDjVZDLXI/