Missing Person – San Marcos

Sam Sangeae Kim

DESCRIPTION: DOB: 5/16/1955 AGE: 62 HEIGHT: 5’4″ WEIGHT: 110 lbs

SEX: Male EYES: Brown HAIR: Black Race: Korean

SYNOPSIS:

The Sheriff’s Department wants your help in locating a missing man from San Marcos. 62-year-old Sam Sangeae Kim was reported missing around 4:00 p.m. today (September 8th) by his family. He was last seen around 10:00 a.m. at a senior living center located in the 600 block of Woodward Street. Kim was wearing a tan polo shirt and light knee length shorts. Kim left behind his car and phone and is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information on Kim’s whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Missing Person Case #17147000

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Deputy Hipschen, (760) 708-9389, Adam.Hipschen@sdsheriff.org