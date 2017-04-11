Missing Person At Risk – Vista

For Public Release

Doug Nicholson

DESCRIPTION: DOB: 6/22/1941 AGE: 75 HEIGHT: 5’7″ WEIGHT: 150 lbs

SEX: Male EYES: Blue HAIR: Grey Race: White

SYNOPSIS:

The Sheriff’s Department wants your help in finding a missing person at risk. 75-year-old Doug Nicholson was last seen just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10th in the 1800 block of Devon Place in Vista.

Nicholson has Alzheimer’s and does not have his medications with him. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, navy blue shirt, plaid jacket, light blue pants with suspenders and carrying a grey backpack. Nicholson does not have a cell phone or means of transportation.

Nicholson had talked about going back home to Washington State, so he may be looking for a ride north through Orange and Los Angeles Counties and beyond.

If you have seen Doug Nicholson, call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #17118880, Missing Person Case

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Detective L. Rodriguez, Vista Patrol Station, (760) 940-4551, Fax: (760) 758-1338

VISTA SHERIFF’S STATION – 325 S. Melrose Dr. Ste 210, Vista CA 92081 (760) 940-4551