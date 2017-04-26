Missing Person At Risk – Vista

Edgar Cruz –

DESCRIPTION: DOB: 9/17/1947 SEX: Male – AGE: 69 – EYES: Brown – HEIGHT: 5’9″ – HAIR: Gray – WEIGHT: 200 lbs -RACE: Hispanic

SYNOPSIS:

The Sheriff’s Department wants your help in finding a missing person at risk. 69-year-old Edgar Cruz was reported missing by his family on April 17th. He has Alzheimer’s and other medical conditions and does not have his medications with him. Cruz’s family says he is known to frequent the beaches of Encinitas, Carlsbad and Oceanside. He is also known to hang out at libraries in Encinitas, Carlsbad and San Marcos.

Cruz was last seen wearing a green shirt, black pants and a green fishing-style hat.

If you have seen Edgar Cruz or have information on his whereabouts, contact Vista Sheriff’s Station Detective Brendan Cook at (760) 940-4308. You can also call the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #17120101

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Detective Brendan Cook, Vista Sheriff’s Station, (760) 940-4308 Brendan.Cook@sdsheriff.org