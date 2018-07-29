Missing Person, Francisco Larios — Update

On July 22nd, 2018, at 11:32 AM, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department received a call that an eighty-three year old man, named Francisco Larios, had left on foot from his residence in Vista. Francisco had left his residence approximately five hours prior. It was reported that he had a history of heart problems and does not speak due to a recent stroke. Francisco left with no money and was unable to communicate due to his speech impairment.

A broadcast was sent to the media outlets for wide spread dissemination of Francisco’s information. Due to his age and medical conditions, San Diego Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit was activated, and quickly began to assist in the search efforts. Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter responded and searched the area. The search lasted several hours, but Francisco was not located.

The days following, detectives from the Vista Patrol Station continued to follow up on leads but were not able to locate Francisco.

On July 26th, 2018, at 6:31PM, Carlsbad Police Department received a call from a hiker stating they found a deceased person in the Calavera Lake Preserve near Sky Haven Lane, in the city of Carlsbad. Carlsbad Police Officers responded to the scene and Carlsbad Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

On July 27th, 2018, at 5:20 PM, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the male found in Carlsbad was the missing person, Francisco Larios.