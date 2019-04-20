Missing Person at Risk FOUND – Vista

A 15-year-old-girl reported missing in Vista is back safe with her family. A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker delivering mail located Abbey Motzer in the 1000 block of East Bobier Drive just before 12:30 p.m. The USPS worker recognized Abbey from a Sheriff’s Department missing person bulletin. The Vista Fire Department came to evaluate Abbey at the scene. She was dehydrated, but was otherwise in good health. Abbey was then reunited with her family.

We thank the public for looking out for Abbey, as well as our 81 Search and Rescue Volunteers who responded to this incident. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) is an all-volunteer unit. Together, they perform wilderness and urban rescues, as well as search for missing and at-risk persons. Teams are available 24 hours per day to respond to local, state and federal agency requests. If you would like to volunteer, visit www.sdsheriff.net/volunteers.

If you have a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or suffers from a physical or mental disability, you can sign them up for the Sheriff’s Take Me Home Program.

It’s a FREE and confidential service that can help law enforcement find a loved one in the event they get lost or wander away. For more information or to enroll online, visit: http://www.sdsheriff.net/tmh.