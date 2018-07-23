MISSING PERSON AT RISK

FRANCISCO LARIOS DOB: 04/01/1935

Larios has been taking medication for high cholesterol as well as heart medication. Larios has never wandered off before and is able to walk on his own. Larios suffered a stroke recently, which prevents him from being able to speak at all. Larios only understands Spanish and has difficulty hearing.

SYNOPSIS: On 07/22/18, at about 0630 hours, Alejandro Larios, 83 years old, wandered off on foot from his residence located at 191 Lado De Loma Drive in Vista to an unknown location. Larios had been asleep at the location overnight when family realized he was missing in the morning. Larios is known to stay with various relatives who reside primarily in Escondido. Larios did not have a cell phone, money, or wallet in his possession at the time he left on foot.

DESCRIPTION:

Larios is described as an Hispanic male adult, 5’2″, 110 pounds with gray hair, and brown eyes. Larios has a thick gray mustache with his sideburns connected. He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and tan or beige tennis shoes.

REFER TO: San Diego Sheriff’s Case #18137423

INFORMATION – FORWARD TO: Sgt. George, Search & Rescue, (619)-956-4902